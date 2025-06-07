Madhya Pradesh: PM-KISAN scheme proving a boon for farmers in Rajgarh

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh), June 7 (IANS) Farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district are reaping significant benefits from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, a flagship initiative of the Central government aimed at strengthening the financial backbone of small and marginal farmers.

IANS visited Barkheda village, located around 30 kilometres from the Rajgarh district headquarters, to gauge the impact of the scheme. Conversations with local farmers revealed a wave of satisfaction and gratitude for the financial relief provided under the initiative.

Farmers shared that the timely monetary support from the scheme has helped them avoid loans and purchase essential items for their agricultural activities, including seeds, fertilisers, and farming equipment. Before the scheme was launched, many relied on borrowing money, which often came with added stress and financial burden.

“Today, thanks to PM-KISAN, we no longer have to take loans for basic farming needs. We receive the Samman Nidhi amount before the cropping season, which helps us prepare better,” said one farmer.

Bhagwan Singh Yadav, another beneficiary, said: “I’ve been receiving money under this scheme. It’s a great initiative. Prime Minister Modi is doing commendable work for farmers like us.”

Rafiq Khan, another recipient, said, “Earlier, I had to borrow money to buy pesticides and other farm essentials. But now, I can manage on my own. It’s a big relief.”

Farmer Bhagirath also acknowledged the scheme's impact: “I’m really happy. This financial support is making a real difference.”

Jitendra Yadav, another beneficiary, said: “Earlier, I used to struggle to buy seeds and pesticides. But now, I’m grateful to the Prime Minister. This scheme has eased my problems.”

Prayagraj Yadav highlighted the broader impact: “I’ve benefited not just from PM-KISAN but also from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. These schemes have empowered us.”

Abdul Rehman shared a similar sentiment: “Before the scheme, I faced a lot of hardship. Now, I don’t have to ask anyone for money. It’s efficient and timely help.”

Razzaq Khan added, “This scheme has been a great help in farming. Earlier, it was difficult, but now, things have become easier.”

Ram Prasad emphasised the importance of the financial aid: “Without the Samman Nidhi, we would still be struggling. This support has been very beneficial.”

Munshi Khan concluded, “We use this money to buy seeds and other essentials. If this scheme didn’t exist, many of us would be in serious trouble.”

Launched in 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme offers direct financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually to eligible small and marginal farmers. The amount is released in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months and is directly deposited into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

