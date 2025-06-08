Madhya Pradesh League a platform where youngster s get opportunity to prove themselves, says Rewa Jaguars owner

Gwalior, June 8 (IANS) As the Madhya Pradesh League set to begin within a week at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Rewa Jaguars owner believes the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) is a powerful platform for aspiring cricketers to showcase their talent at the big stage.

Organised by Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) under the aegis of MP Cricket Association, The MPL will get underway from June 12.

With a vision that extends beyond just participation, Rewa Jaguars owners are focused on creating a franchise that nurtures players both on and off the field.

"I want to create a franchisee where players are getting benefited both in terms of their livelihood and in terms of their opportunities because my vision is not only to participate in MPL but at the same time give them personalised coaching and make them mentally and physically fit. So, my thought was always that if players stay with the franchisee, then they can grow even more," said the owner of Rewa Jaguars.

"In life everybody wants to have an opportunity where they want to showcase their talent or showcase their calibre or showcase their skills. This happens everywhere in life. So, Madhya Pradesh League is something where it's a platform, it's an opportunity, it's a tournament where you can get yourself exposed for the next levels," he added.

The owner of Rewa Jaguars cited the example of Shivam Shukla, who hogged the limelight durng the last season of the Madhya Pradesh League, and was eventually brought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a replacement for Rovman Powell in IPL 2025 last month.

"Like Shivam Shukla is the right answer to this question. Last year he played in Madhya Pradesh League and now he is playing for KKR. So, that's how everybody looks for playing the Madhya Pradesh League," said Birla.

"It's a platform given by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association where things are going to be very good for all those young talents who are born and brought up in Madhya Pradesh towards cricket," he added.

Even Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had described the Madhya Pradesh League as a launchpad for young players in recent address in Gwalior during the inauguration of the second season of the Madhya Pradesh League.

This time there will be a women's league as well for the second season of Madhya Pradesh League. Chambal Ghariyals, Bhopal Wolves and Bundelkhand Bulls are the teams that will compete in the women's league.

Speaking about his vision of investing in the women's cricket, Birla said, "As of now I don't have any, you know, thought process of buying any or owning any women's team. But yes, I am very much dedicated to work for girls, which I am doing by promoting two girls in Indore, who are playing in Dev Academy."

