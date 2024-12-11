Lukashenko confirms presence of nuclear weapons in Belarus

Minsk, Dec 11 (IANS) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed the presence of nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Lukashenko said that several dozen nuclear warheads have already been brought into the republic, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Belarusian leader stressed the use of nuclear weapons implies great responsibility, given the experience of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, because after the bombing of Japanese cities no one else used such weapons.

While meeting with employees of the POZHSNAB enterprise in Borisov, Lukashenko also said the issue of deploying the Russian Oreshnik missile system in his country is already under consideration.

The Belarusian side is thinking about which sites the Oreshnik can be installed on. There are about 30 potential sites in the republic, he added.

The Belarusian leader stressed the targets for destruction on the territory of a potential enemy will be determined by Minsk, not Moscow.

At the same time, the Russian side will help with the operation of the complexes that will be located in the future in Belarus, Lukashenko said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 6 he considered it possible to deploy the Oreshnik missile system on the territory of Belarus in the second half of 2025.

