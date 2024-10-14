LS Speaker set to address Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva

Geneva, Oct 14 (IANS)Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Monday address the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva on the theme 'Harnessing science, technology and innovation for a more peaceful and sustainable future'.

Birla is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation at the five-day assembly and holding significant discussions on global governance, democracy, and parliamentary cooperation with Presiding Officers from other Parliaments.

The Lok Sabha Speaker remained optimistic about productive dialogues, asserting that it will help shape a better future.

"Looking forward to fruitful dialogues and meaningful outcomes that contribute to shaping our shared future," he said.

The 149th Assembly of the IPU is taking place in Switzerland's Geneva from October 13-17.

All IPU statutory bodies, including the Governing Council, Standing Committees, Committees on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians and on Middle East Questions, as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young MPs, are participating in the meeting.

The general debate will focus on the overall theme of 'Harnessing science, technology and innovation (STI) for a more peaceful and sustainable future' and provide a platform for delegates to deliberate, exchange views and galvanise parliamentary action.

The Assembly will also adopt resolutions on the emergency item and subject item taken up by the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights entitled: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Democracy, Human Rights and the Rule of Law.

The Assembly is expected to conclude with the adoption of an outcome document on the overall theme of the General Debate.

