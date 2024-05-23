LS polls: PM Modi to hold election rallies in Haryana, Punjab; HM Shah in UP

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday for the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

In Haryana, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh at 2 p.m. Later at 4:30 p.m., he will address another public rally in Punjab's Patiala.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Thursday:

*Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address four public meetings in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday -- one in Siddharthnagar at 12:15 p.m., another in Sant Kabir Nagar at 1:30 p.m. followed by another public rally in Ambedkar Nagar at 3 p.m. Later, he will also address a public meeting in Pratapgarh at 4:15 p.m.

*BJP President J.P. Nadda will address public meetings in Odisha on Thursday -- one in Mayurbhanj at 11:10 a.m., another in Bhadrak at 1 p.m., third public rally in Jajpur at 2:35 p.m. and later a fourth public meeting in Jagatsinghpur at 4:10 p.m.

*Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Delhi and address public meetings -- in North East Delhi's Dilshad Garden area at 10:30 a.m. and another in North West Delhi's Mongolpuri area at 12:30 p.m.

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will address public meetings in Odisha and Bihar

* From Odisha, he will address public meetings -- in Puri at 11:40 a.m. and in Kendrapara at 1:05 p.m. In Bihar, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will address public meetings -- in Motihari (East Champaran) at 4:05 p.m. and at 5 p.m. in West Champaran.

*Samajwadi Party National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to address public meetings -- in Pratapgarh at 12:45 p.m., in Jaunpur at 1:50 p.m. and Machhlishahr at 3:15 p.m.

*Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Haryana's Sirsa at 8:30 a.m. in support of Congress candidate Kumari Selja.

*Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Kamaljeet Sahrawat from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency at 9 a.m.

* Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani will hold a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat at 2 p.m.

*Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will attend and address a youth mega convention at 12 p.m. in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria.

*Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will address public meetings in Odisha -- at Sambalpur, Deogarh, Champua and Badamba.

*Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will address a public meeting at 11:45 a.m. in Buxar district.

*Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati to address public meetings at Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh and Buxar in Bihar.

*BJP leader Varun Gandhi will campaign for his mother Maneka Gandhi from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat.

