LPL 2023: Colombo Strikers announce Niroshan Dickwella as captain for upcoming edition

Colombo, July 26 (IANS) The Colombo Strikers announced that the extensively experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella will lead the Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023. The Colombo Strikers will be in action for the first time in the LPL when they take on Jaffna Kings in Colombo on 30 July 2023.

Niroshan Dickwella has scored 2,179 runs and has affected 65 catches and 21 stumpings in 115 T20s.

Speaking about leading the Colombo Strikers, Dickwella said, "I feel extremely honoured to be the Captain of the Colombo Strikers. We have a terrific side with several superstars such as Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Matheesha Pathirana. We'll certainly give the freedom to all the cricketers to play their natural game. We are looking forward to a fantastic season."

Meanwhile, Colombo Strikers' owner Sagar Khanna said, "Niroshan Dickwella is an experienced campaigner and he knows the local players well. He will certainly be able to get the best out of all the cricketers in the team. I would like to wish him and the team all the very best for the season."

The Lanka Premier League 2023, which will be the fourth edition of the T20 franchise league and involves five teams, will be played from July 30 to August 20. Jaffna Kings are the defending champions.

