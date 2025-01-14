Los Angeles wildfires: 25 dead, 92,000 people under evacuation

Los Angeles, Jan 14 (IANS) About 92,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders and 25 dead due to the Los Angeles wildfires in the western US, and another 89,000 are under evacuation warnings, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters.

At least 25 people have died and more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for as multiple wildfires rage across the Los Angeles area.

The fierce wildfires in Los Angeles County, fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds, scorched over 40,500 acres, and destroyed more than 12,300 structures as of Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Palisades Fire, the largest one, was 14 per cent contained, and the Eaton Fire, the second largest, was 33 per cent contained as of Monday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

More than 80,000 customers in California are without power as Southern California Edison starts shutting off power in parts of Southern California ahead of the next wind event, which begins Tuesday.

Los Angeles is bracing for worsening scenario of wildfires as high winds forecast to create "extremely dangerous" weather conditions across coastal Southern California.

Thousands of firefighters battled wildfires in Los Angeles County on Monday, since the flames started ravaging the city last Tuesday.

The fierce wildfires, fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds, scorched over 40,500 acres and destroyed more than 12,300 structures as of Monday.

The Palisades Fire, the largest one, was 14 per cent contained, and the Eaton Fire, the second largest, was 33 per cent contained as of Monday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

At least 25 people have died and more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for as multiple wildfires rage across the Los Angeles area.

About 92,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders, and another 89,000 are under evacuation warnings, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters on Monday.

More than 80,000 customers in California are without power as Southern California Edison starts shutting off power in parts of Southern California ahead of the next wind event, which begins Tuesday.

High winds are forecast to pick up again Monday through Wednesday, with gusts up to 70 miles an hour creating "extremely dangerous fire weather conditions" across coastal Southern California, said the US National Weather Service (NWS).

"Conditions are favorable for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, including long range spotting, which would threaten life and property," NWS said on X.

NWS issued a "particularly dangerous situation red flag warning" for parts of Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties through Wednesday.

The red flag warning signals fire danger. The fires were predicted to become the worst natural disaster in US history, and the death toll would likely rise, California Governor Gavin Newsom said Sunday.

"I think it will be in terms of just the costs associated with it, in terms of the scale and scope," Newsom told reporters. "I've got search-and-rescue teams out. We've got cadaver dogs out. And there's likely to be a lot more."

Los Angeles police authorities have made 34 arrests in wildfire-ravaged areas, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday.

Those arrests were related to burglary, looting, illegal drone operations, people entering restricted areas with guns and narcotics, and curfew violations, Luna said.

The announcement of Oscar nominees for the 2025 Academy Awards was delayed again due to Los Angeles wildfires, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday.

As fires continue to burn, the academy has extended the voting period and postponed again the nominations announcements to January 23.

"Due to the still-active fires in the Los Angeles area, we feel it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nominations announcement to allow additional time for our members," academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said in a joint statement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.