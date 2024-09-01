LoP Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for ‘passive stance’ on rising hate crimes

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday targeted the central government over recent incidents in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, and Dhule, Maharashtra.

He took to social media to share photos and accused the BJP government of failing to address ongoing attacks on minorities, particularly Muslims, while the government remains a passive observer.

Gandhi stated, "No matter how much the BJP tries, we will win this historic battle to unite India against hatred."

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday posted on social media platform X: "Those who use hatred as a political weapon are spreading fear across the country. These hate-filled elements, hiding behind crowds, are openly challenging the rule of law and spreading violence. The BJP government has given them a free hand, which is why they have the audacity to act with impunity. Attacks on minorities, particularly Muslims, continue unabated, while the government remains a passive observer."

He added: "Strict and severe action must be taken against such anarchic elements to uphold the rule of law. Any attack on India's communal unity and the rights of its citizens is an attack on the Constitution, which we will not tolerate. No matter what the BJP tries, we will win this historic battle to unite India against hatred."

In Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, a group of cow vigilantes assaulted two migrant workers from West Bengal on suspicion of consuming beef, resulting in one death and serious injuries to the other.

The police have arrested five members of the cow vigilante group and detained two minors in connection with the incident.

In Maharashtra, passengers on a train in Dhule assaulted an elderly man on suspicion of carrying beef. Ashraf Ali Syed was travelling to his daughter’s home in Malegaon when the incident occurred, and a video of the attack has gone viral on social media.

