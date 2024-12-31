Lollypop to influence us: Kejriwal faces flak from priests over 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana'

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) As AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana', several priests in the national Capital criticised the move and said it was like a 'lollypop' to influence them for getting votes in the Assembly elections.

The AAP's National Convenor Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that Hindu temple priests and granthis of Gurdwaras in Delhi would receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 if the party wins the upcoming Assembly elections.

The scheme, launched at the Marghatwale Baba temple near Kashmiri Gate ISBT, was introduced just ahead of the February polls, sparking mixed reactions from Delhi’s priests.

In a post on social media platform X, Kejriwal shared his visit to the Marghatwale Baba’s temple, marking the occasion with celebrations for the birthday of the Mahant there.

"Today I launched the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana'. It is an important step towards supporting the religious leaders of our city," Kejriwal wrote. He further stated that despite efforts by the BJP to prevent the registration process for the scheme, "no one can stop a devotee from meeting God."

However, several priests voiced their disapproval over the timing of the announcement, suggesting that the move was more about securing votes than genuinely addressing their needs.

One priest, speaking to IANS, said, “It’s good that he’s thinking about the priests now, but what was he doing for the last 10 years? This is just an attempt to influence voters. I don’t believe he will actually deliver on this promise. He gave money to maulvis before but never thought about pujaris and granthis. The situation in Delhi hasn’t improved, and they have ignored us for years.”

Another priest expressed frustration, calling it a 'lollypop' aimed at fooling the religious community. “Earlier, they didn’t provide pensions to the elderly. Kejriwal made several promises but didn’t follow through. Now, he’s making these announcements just for votes. We are not fools, and I’m sure he doesn’t even remember how many temples exist in Delhi,” he professed.

A third priest added, “If Kejriwal had announced this a year before the Assembly elections, we might have believed he was genuinely thinking about us. But now it feels like an attempt to manipulate us. He has failed to fulfill previous promises, and this scheme seems like a ploy to win votes. PM Modi’s government has already made tangible contributions to temples, while Kejriwal’s promises remain unfulfilled.”

Another priest criticised the announcement, calling it a 'jumla' aimed at influencing pujaris and granthis for votes. He recalled Kejriwal’s previous promises, such as his vow not to take a government car or house, none of which materialised.

He said, “Kejriwal didn’t help us during the COVID-19 crisis, and now he promises Rs 18,000 to priests. We should support those who truly believe in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’”

The Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana is part of the AAP’s strategy to appeal to religious leaders ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, set to take place in February 2024.

