Lokesh introduces six resolutions to make TDP future-ready

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), May 27 (IANS) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) began its Mahanadu or annual conclave here on Tuesday with General Secretary Nara Lokesh introducing six foundational resolutions to make the party future-ready.

On the first day of the three-day Mahanadu, Lokesh placed six key resolutions for discussion and adoption.

"Times are changing, so are the needs and aspirations of the people. The TDP, while staying rooted in its founding principles, must evolve with the changing times," said Lokesh, who is also the state's Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology and the son of TDP President and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Lokesh termed the six resolutions as a roadmap for the party's future. He called upon cadres to work for building a stronger, united, and progressive Telugu Desam.

Addressing thousands of delegates from across Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh reflected on the party’s 43-year journey. "TDP was founded by the legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) to uphold the self-respect of the Telugu people, support farmers, uplift workers, and provide basic necessities to the poor. Though many parties have emerged with caste or regional agendas, TDP remains the only party born for the Telugu identity," he said.

He emphasised the need for contemporary reforms within the party to remain relevant and impactful. "We must discuss and implement plans that take the party forward for the next 40 years. Change is inevitable, and the TDP has always believed in evolving with the times."

Lokesh proposed six foundational resolutions to guide the party and the people into a stronger future.

The first resolution was titled global recognition for Telugu identity. It states that the TDP will strive to elevate the global standing of Telugu people beyond caste, religion, or region. From NTR’s defiance of central authority to Chandrababu Naidu putting Telugu pride on the global map, this legacy must continue, he said.

Youth empowerment (Yuvagalam) was the second resolution introduced by Lokesh. The TDP will prioritise opportunities for youth, it said, adding that the party welcomes both senior and junior leaders, encouraging merit over hierarchy. Lokesh highlighted the creation of thousands of jobs, the attraction of major industries and the goal to create 20 lakh employment opportunities.

Introducing the third resolution titled 'women empowerment ('Sthree Shakti'), Lokesh noted that from NTR’s move to provide women equal property rights to Chandrababu Naidu’s economic empowerment initiatives, the TDP has a strong record on gender equity. He vowed to ensure safety, representation, and equal responsibility for women in all spheres, including within the party.

The fourth resolution is 'social re-engineering- pro-poor'. The TDP aims to eradicate poverty through innovative welfare models. From subsidised essentials to pensions and housing, Lokesh reiterated the commitment to social justice, especially for backward communities, under the P-4 (poverty alleviation) concept.

Referring to the fifth resolution on 'support for farmers, Lokesh stated that farmers are the backbone of society, and the TDP has always stood by them. From irrigation to crop subsidies, the party has taken initiatives that have led Andhra Pradesh to top ranks in agriculture. Lokesh promised continued support, ensuring fair prices and financial assistance to the farming community.

The sixth resolution was titled "Cadre as the backbone – Workers are leaders". Lokesh paid heartfelt tributes to loyal party workers, recounting stories of bravery and sacrifice. "In the TDP, the worker is the real leader," he said. The party has provided insurance, education, healthcare, and employment support to its cadre, and is now formulating a dedicated plan to empower them further, he added.

