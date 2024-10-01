LLC boosts Ian Bell’s coaching journey with on-field action

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) India Capitals calpatian in Legends League Cricket season 3, Ian Bell has hailed the league for presenting him the opportunity to enjoy the game once again. He went on to suggest that his return to playing the game will help him develop his coaching side as well.

"We've got a good team, which is nice as it means there is less pressure on me, I am not playing anymore so it’s great to put the caps back on as there are times you miss it a lot. For me, I have been involved in coaching franchise and international cricket and it keeps you physically fit.

"It’s nice to have a bit of fun and get in the nets, as you don’t get the opportunity. It reminds you of the mental side of the game, as that is something you tend to forget when you are in a coaching role. As we get into the backend of the tournament, hopefully we can win some games and get into the finals," Bell told IANS.

Bell, who retired from cricket in 2020, has now taken up coaching roles across various teams in the world. He was appointed as the batting coach for Sri Lanka's national team for their tour against England in August 2024.

Alongside the position with Sri Lanka, he also worked with England men's U-19 and England Lions teams, Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. Bell was also an assistant coach for the New Zealand men's side before the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Gautam Gambhir, who captained the India Capitals to their maiden LLC title in 2022, stepped down to take on the role of chief coach of the Indian senior men's cricket team, which saw Bell lead the team into Season 3.

The Bell-led India Capitals team boasts a strong squad featuring Ashley Nurse, a powerful all-rounder, Dwayne Smith, known for his explosive batting, Colin de Grandhomme, and explosive opener Ben Dunk. The squad is further strengthened by former Indian stars and seasoned campaigners, including Naman Ojha, Parwinder Awana, Barinder Saran, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Iqbal Abdullah.

"It’s been great to get the opportunity to come back to India. It's brilliant, we’ve been looked after well by the GMR group. The great thing about leagues like this is that you’ve played against some top top players over time and you’ve become friends; you get to play with them again and it gets serious on the pitch but off it you get to chat about fun times.

"The great thing about leagues like this is that, you’ve played against some top top players over time and you’ve become friends, you get to play with them again and it gets serious on the pitch but off it you get to chat about fun times," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.