Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia notify UN of withdrawal from mine ban treaty

Vilinus, June 29 (IANS) Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have officially submitted their withdrawal notices from the Ottawa Convention to the United Nations Secretary-General.

The three Baltic nations cited evolving national security needs as the primary reason for their coordinated decision to exit the Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel mines.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys announced the move on X on Friday. "Today, Lithuania officially notified the UN Secretary-General of its withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention. This decision was not made lightly," Budrys said.

The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the regional security environment has changed significantly since Latvia joined the Convention. "Withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention will give Latvia the flexibility to strengthen deterrence and ensure the protection of the country and its residents," the ministry said.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said: "By leaving the Ottawa Convention, the Estonian Defence Forces will have greater flexibility in choosing the weapons systems, tools, and solutions necessary to strengthen the country's defence capabilities."

The withdrawal allows the three Baltic states to legally acquire, produce, stockpile, use, and transfer anti-personnel landmines.

The three countries emphasised that they remain committed to international humanitarian law and will continue to support humanitarian demining and assistance for victims of armed conflicts, reported Xinhua news agency.

The Ottawa Convention was signed in 1997 and entered into force in 1999. Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia joined the Convention in 2003, 2004, and 2005, respectively. Poland became a party to the treaty later in 2012.

In recent months, all three countries have moved through domestic legislative procedures to facilitate their withdrawal.

Lithuania's parliament approved the exit in May. President Gitanas Nauseda described the move as a logical and necessary step. The joint Baltic decision follows a broader regional initiative, with Poland and Finland also launching procedures to leave the Convention.

Under the treaty's rules, withdrawal becomes effective six months after each country's formal notification is received by the UN Secretary-General.

