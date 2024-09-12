Lithuania, Germany to sign deal on stationing of German troops

Vilnius, Sep 12 (IANS) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda authorised the country's Defence Minister Laurynas Kasciunas and Vice Foreign Minister Jonas Survila on Thursday to sign an agreement with Berlin on the rights of German troops stationed in Lithuania.

The agreement will be signed on Friday in Germany after it was drafted as part of preparations in Lithuania to host several thousand German troops, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Baltic News Service.

It provides for the establishment of educational and medical facilities, canteens and stores in Lithuania by the German army, and they will be exempted from tax.

According to the cost-sharing agreements, Lithuania's share of the costs will be borne by the government.

The document will have to be ratified by both countries' parliaments.

Lithuania and Germany have agreed to deploy the brigade by the end of 2027.

