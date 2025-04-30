Lights off protest against Waqf Act receives positive response in Telangana

Hyderabad, April 30 (IANS) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s 'Batti Gul' protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act evoked a positive response in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana with people switching off lights for 15 minutes on Wednesday night.

There was near total darkness in several parts of the old city of Hyderabad and in many other areas, including Nampally, Mallepally, Toli Chowki, Mehdipatnam and Golconda.

Shopkeepers also stopped their business for 15 minutes to join the protest.

In response to the call given by the AIMPLB, people switched off the lights of their houses, shops and business establishments from 9 p.m. to 9.15 p.m. to register their protest.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also switched off the lights of his residence at Shastripuram.

Owaisi, who is one of the prominent members of AIMPLB, had appealed to people to make the 'lights off protest' a success.

Talking to media persons, the MP said that the protest was a huge success. “There was a huge spontaneous reaction. Reports from Hyderabad, Telangana, and Karnataka show that people, irrespective of their religion, participated in the protest,” he said, and thanked people who made it a success.

Owaisi said that through this protest, they wanted to give a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that this legislation is not in the interest of Waqf.

“This Act is unconstitutional and will destroy Waqf properties,” he said.

He reiterated that this Act is a violation of the Indian Constitution, especially Articles 14, 15, 25, 26 and 29.

The AIMIM president said that after a couple of weeks, another round of protests will be held with the formation of human chains and round-table meetings.

“This protest will continue till the Narendra Modi government withdraws the Waqf Act,” he said.

Terming the Act a ‘black legislation’, Owaisi alleged that it was brought to snatch mosques, graveyards and other Waqf properties.

Owaisi said the protest against the Waqf Act was ongoing. He pointed out that AIMPLB condemned the terror attack at Pahalgam and stopped its protest against the Waqf Act for three days.

The MP said that there would be no compromise on the country’s sovereignty and integrity. He said they strongly condemned the terror attack and held the Pakistani establishment responsible for it.

Owaisi said that with the military and financial support of Pakistan, the terrorists attacked the tourists and killed them after asking their religion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.