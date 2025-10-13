Diwali 2025 Festival Calendar: Dates, Timings & Day-Wise Significance

Diwali, also called Deepawali, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals in India, marked with lights, joy, and festivities. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, it falls on the 15th day of Kartik, which is considered the darkest night of the year.

Homes are decorated with diyas, rangoli, and lights, and celebrations span five days, each with its own rituals and significance. Here’s your complete guide to Diwali 2025.

Diwali 2025: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are:

Pradosh Kaal: 05:58 PM – 08:25 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 07:08 PM – 09:03 PM

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 07:08 PM – 08:18 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 03:44 PM on October 20

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 05:54 PM on October 21

Diwali 2025 Full Calendar

October 18: Dhanteras

October 20: Choti Diwali / Narak Chaturdashi

October 20: Diwali & Lakshmi Puja

October 22: Govardhan Puja

October 23: Bhai Dooj

Significance of Each Day

Day 1: Dhanteras

Marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations.

Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber for wealth and prosperity.

Buying gold, silver, or new utensils is considered auspicious.

Day 2: Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali)

Celebrates Lord Krishna’s victory over demon Narakasura.

Homes are cleaned, and small lamps are lit to ward off evil.

Day 3: Diwali

Celebrates the return of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

Homes are decorated with diyas, rangoli, and lights.

Lakshmi and Ganesh Puja is performed in the evening.

Day 4: Govardhan Puja

Observed the day after Diwali, honoring Govardhan Parvat.

Commemorates Lord Krishna lifting the mountain to protect the people of Mathura.

Devotees offer food and perform prayers to Govardhan Hill.

Day 5: Bhai Dooj