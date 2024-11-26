Life-threatening bushfire prompts evacuation orders in Western Australia

Sydney, Nov 26 (IANS) Authorities in Western Australia (WA) on Tuesday ordered residents of two communities to evacuate due to a nearby life-threatening bushfire.

The WA Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) issued a bushfire emergency alert on Tuesday morning for the communities of Cooljarloo and Wedge Island, approximately 150 km north of Perth, advising residents to leave immediately.

"You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive," the alert said. "There is a threat to lives and homes."

It ordered residents to leave in a northern direction for a safer place if the way is clear.

"Leaving at the last minute could put your life in danger," the alert said.

The bushfire was first reported on Monday morning and remains out of control.

Several roads in the area have been closed, and an evacuation center has been opened in Jurien Bay to the north of the two communities.

The DFES said that people who cannot leave need to prepare to shelter from the approaching fire in their homes.

"You must shelter before the fire arrives, as the extreme heat will kill you before the flames reach you," it said, Xinhua news agency reported.

People sheltering at home were advised to go to a room with running water and a clear exit.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.