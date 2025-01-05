Libya deploys intensive desert patrols to secure border areas with Tunisia

Tripoli, Jan 5 (IANS) The Libyan Stability Support Agency has launched intensive desert patrols to secure areas along the border with Tunisia.

In a statement, the agency said the step came as part of a comprehensive plan to combat the growing threats of illegal migration and smuggling.

The statement stressed that these patrols operate around the clock through teams trained to deal with geographical and security challenges in rugged border areas.

Also on Saturday, the Libyan military authorities of the Government of National Unity launched a large-scale anti-crime military operation in the country's West Coast Military Zone, starting from the city of Zawiya which is located some 45 km west of Tripoli.

Zawiya has recently witnessed violent clashes between armed militias, the last of which was in December when the country's main oil refinery was heavily damaged.

Libya has been divided into multiple military zones due to the ongoing instability and conflicts following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. These zones are typically controlled by different factions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on March 19, 2024, the Libyan Interior Ministry announced the closure of the Ras Ajdir border crossing with Tunisia after an attack by a "criminal group".

"Instructions were made to immediately close the border (with Tunisia) after it was attacked by a criminal group that aimed to create chaos and disrupt work on preventing transgressions," the ministry said in a statement.

"The act of this criminal group will not be tolerated. Legal measures and proper punishments will be carried out against the perpetrators," the statement said.

According to local media, clashes erupted between security forces recently tasked to secure the border and a local armed group, with no casualties reported.

The Ras Ajdir border crossing, located some 170 km west of Libya's capital Tripoli, witnesses thousands of people crossing daily.

