Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli attacks on health sector

Beirut, Oct 29 (IANS) Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs filed a complaint to the UN Security Council through its UN mission, condemning Israeli attacks on Lebanon's health sector between October 8, 2023, and October 24, 2024.

According to the ministry, a total of 281 attacks targeted hospitals, primary care centers, and ambulances, resulting in 163 deaths among health and relief workers and injuring hundreds more.

The complaint highlighted severe impacts on Lebanon's healthcare system, including the displacement of medical personnel, shortages of medicine and essential supplies, and declining patient care, particularly for mothers and newborns, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement also underscored a growing need for mental health services, especially for children affected by the conflict.

Lebanon urged the international community to support its health infrastructure and called on the Security Council to hold Israel accountable for actions that Lebanon claims constitute war crimes, urging steps to protect health institutions and workers under international humanitarian law.

