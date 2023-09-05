Lebanese parliament Speaker calls for end to presidential election impasse

Beirut, Sep 5 (IANS) Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has called on political blocs to initiate a dialogue to resolve the presidential election impasse in September.

Lebanon has been without a President since former President Michel Aoun's term ended in October last year, Xinhua news agency reported.

So far, the parliament has held 12 election sessions, but failed to pick a head of state as neither of the two main blocs -- Hezbollah and its allies and their opponents-- have the majority.

"In September, we should find a solution to this crisis. I believe it is everyone's responsibility to elect a president of the republic in September," Berri said in an interview with the daily al-Joumhouriya on Monday.

He added that he had called for a seven-day dialogue, and regardless of its outcome, he would call for open sessions until a President is elected.

Having been suffering from an unprecedented financial crisis, Lebanon urgently needs to elect a President and form a new cabinet to implement necessary reforms and set the country on the path of recovery.

