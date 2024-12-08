At least one killed in apartment building explosion in The Hague

The Hague, Dec 8 (IANS) An explosion in an apartment building in The Hague has claimed at least one life, Mayor Jan van Zanen said, as rescue teams continue to search for other potential victims trapped in the rubble.

"We are preparing for a prolonged operation," said van Zanen at a press conference on Saturday. "In any case, the search will continue through the night."

The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several injured individuals have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

Emergency services said they are uncertain how many people remain buried under the debris, but the number of victims could rise to around 20.

"The reality is that their chances of survival are very slim. We are preparing for the worst-case scenario," the mayor said.

He said that there are no current indications of suspicious activity in the area, though this will be a focus of the ongoing investigation.

The incident occurred on Tarwekamp Street in the northeastern Mariahoeve district of The Hague. Images from the scene show that the facade of several apartments has been swept away.

The apartment building houses shops on the ground floor and two residential floors above. The cause of the explosion remains unclear.

Police reported that a car was seen speeding away from the scene shortly after the explosion. Authorities are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vehicle to come forward.

