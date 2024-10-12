At least 177 people killed in Mali floods since start of rainy season

Bamako, Oct 12 (IANS) Flooding since the start of Mali's rainy season has killed at least 177 people, according to an official report.

The report, released Friday by Mali's Interministerial Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management, also noted 656 recorded flooding incidents, resulting in 148 injuries and the collapse of 37,999 houses, affecting 264,646 people from 47,955 households, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition to the widespread damage, the Malian Ministry of Education reported that 128 public schools are currently occupied by flood victims, 167 remain submerged, and 256 have collapsed.

Heavy rains continue across the country, causing rivers and their tributaries to overflow.

In response to the crisis, Malian authorities have repeatedly urged residents to evacuate flood-prone areas, clear blocked waterways, and avoid venturing into flooded roads, whether on foot, motorbike, or car. Citizens have been advised to stay away from swollen rivers and to seek shelter indoors during heavy rains.

On August 23, the Malian government declared a "state of national disaster," delaying the start of the school year from October 1 to November 4.

