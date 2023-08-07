Leaders from different parties pay last respects to Gaddar

Hyderabad, Aug 7 (IANS) Leaders of different political parties and eminent people from various walks of life paid their last respects to revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, who passed away on August 6.



Union Minister of Tourism and Culture and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, state ministers A. Indrakaran Reddy, T. Srinivas Yada and E. Dayakar Rao were among the top leaders who paid their respects to Gaddar at LB Stadium.

The body of Gaddar was kept at LB Stadium since Sunday evening to enable people to pay their last respects.

Veteran actor Mohan Babu, Kinnera player Darshanam Mogulaiah and BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao were among those who paid their respects and consoled the family members of Gaddar.

Earlier, actor politician Pawan Kalyan, state minister for industries and information technology K. T. Rama Rao, minister for tribal welfare Satyavathi Rathore, BRS leader K. Kavitha and others visited LB Stadium to pay their respects.

The last rites of the balladeer will be conducted at Alwal on the city outskirts later in the day with state honours.

Gaddar’s body will be brought to Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial Gun Park near Assembly and from there it will be taken in a procession to his residence at Alwal. He will be cremated at Mahaboodhi Vidyalaya set up by Gaddar at Alwal.

Popular as a people's poet, Gaddar passed away here on Sunday, after a brief illness. He was 77.

The Telangana government on Sunday night has decided to conduct his last rites with state honours.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao decided to perform last rites with state honours in recognition of the sacrifices he made throughout the life and public service he rendered.

Terming Gaddar a proud son of Telangana, KCR said he lived his life for the people.

He directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar to discuss with Gaddar’s family and make necessary arrangements for conducting the last rites with state honours.

Gaddar breathed his last at a private hospital, where he was admitted 10 days ago following cardiac arrest. Doctors said he passed away due to lung and urinary problems and advanced age.

--IANS

ms/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.