Latin American bloc expresses solidarity with Mexico against US 'slander and interference'

Caracas, Feb 3 (IANS) Member countries of a Latin American bloc expressed their solidarity with Mexico and rejection of what they described as "slander and interference" from the United States.

Accusations out of Washington that Mexico's government, led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, collaborates with drug cartels are "unfounded," the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) said in a statement.

"They are trying to criminalise Mexico, while ignoring the historical responsibility of the US government in the crisis of violence and drug trafficking that affects our region," the Caracas, Venezuela-based bloc said.

"The United States is the main supplier of high-powered weapons to criminal groups, which, coupled with its negligent health policies and the irresponsibility of pharmaceutical corporations, continues to claim thousands of lives every year," the bloc added.

It expressed its support for the Mexican government's efforts to combat organised crime, as well as its "commitment to security and justice."

"Unilateral impositions and actions that violate the principles of international law are unacceptable," it said.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed the Mexican government has ties to criminal organisations, a claim rejected by Sheinbaum, who highlighted the Mexican government's efforts to combat drug trafficking and other crimes.

Trump has also announced the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on Mexican imports. In response, Sheinbaum has announced counter-tariffs on American goods, further escalating trade tensions between the two nations.

Rejecting allegations from the White House that her administration has ties to criminal organisations, Sheinbaum shifted the blame onto the US, accusing American arms dealers of supplying weapons to illicit groups.

"If any alliances exist, they are in the United States' weapons industry, which sells high-powered firearms to these criminal groups, as the US Department of Justice itself confirmed in January this year," she asserted.

Sheinbaum firmly stated that Mexico would not accept any form of foreign interference. "We outright reject the White House's baseless claims that the Mexican government is aligned with criminal organisations, as well as any attempt to intervene in our country's affairs," she declared.

Stressing the importance of diplomacy, Sheinbaum emphasised Mexico's preference for cooperation over conflict.

