Maha Kumbh: Spiritual leaders, devotees celebrate Basant Panchami with Amrit Snan

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj for the much-awaited Amrit Snan (holy bath), marking a significant spiritual milestone.

The Akhadas, leading their devotees, began the journey to the Sangam early in the morning, where they immersed themselves in the sacred confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna.

With the spring season heralded by Basant Panchami, the festival is also dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge and wisdom.

The Amrit Snan, part of the rituals during the Kumbh Mela, is considered to purify devotees spiritually, and today, it took on an even deeper significance with the theme of knowledge and prosperity.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhada emphasised the spiritual purpose of the gathering.

He said, "This place is for the well-being of the world. May the welfare and prosperity of the people be ensured. This is our place for the unity and social harmony of India. The welfare of the people is our goal. India is a land of unity and integration."

Mahamandaleshwar Sadhvi Atma Chetna Giri also highlighted the importance of the occasion. "Today, I am celebrating the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. It is a royal bath, and in the sacred confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna, we, the members of various Akhadas, will come together," she stated, reflecting on the unity among different spiritual communities.

Spiritual leader Laxmi Narayan Tripathi of the Kinnar Akhada spoke about the symbolic nature of Basant Panchami, saying, "Today is Basant Panchami, and today we witness the beautiful form of Lord Surya Narayan. The festival of Holi begins with the worship of Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge."

Swami Avdheshanand said, "This place is for the well-being of the world. May the welfare and prosperity of the people be ensured. This is our place for the unity and social harmony of India. The welfare of the people is our goal. India is a land of unity and integration."

Other leaders, like Kaushalya Nand Giri of the Kinnar Akhada, reflected on the importance of the event, with large groups marching to the Sangam, accompanied by drums, trumpets, and palanquins for the holy dip.

Guru Maa Bhagwati Puri expressed her appreciation for the well-organised event, thanking the administration for their efforts.

She remarked, "Today's Amrit Snan was very well organised, and special appreciation is due to the administration for their efforts. Basant Panchami marks the beginning of the spring season and is also dedicated to Goddess Saraswati."

Devotees like Rekha, who attended the event, shared their personal reflections. "The significance of Basant Panchami today is that there is nothing greater than knowledge. Today is dedicated to the goddess of knowledge, Maa Saraswati. Worshipping her involves offering yellow clothes and performing virtuous deeds to attain wealth and prosperity," she noted.

Another devotee commented, "On this day, devotees come from far and wide, bringing their families with them to take a holy dip in the Ganga and worship Goddess Saraswati. They know that by doing so, they are seeking blessings for knowledge, intellect, and wisdom."

The Amrit Snan during the Maha Kumbh not only offered spiritual purification but also emphasised themes of unity, harmony, and the pursuit of knowledge, making it a memorable occasion with significant participation from around the world.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.