Late Silva own goal hands Chile victory over Paraguay

Santiago, March 28 (IANS) Goalkeeper Antony Silva scored a late own goal as Chile clinched a dramatic 3-2 home win over Paraguay in their friendly here.

Paulo Diaz put the hosts ahead in the 25th minute by heading in at the far post after Marcelino Nunez's floating free-kick, reports Xinhua.

Paraguay equalised through Matias Rojas, who slotted home from close range on his second attempt after his initial effort was blocked by Claudio Bravo.

Rojas then turned provider with a dashing run into the box and precise cross for Gabriel Avalos, whose first-time effort slipped through Bravo's gloves.

Chile were back on level terms in the 76th minute when Diego Valdes' header found Alexis Sanchez, who finished calmly from eight yards.

Both teams were reduced to 10 men in the 81st minute as Diaz and Ramon Sosa were handed red cards for their part in a melee.

Chile regained the lead in the second minute of stoppage time when Sanchez's low corner to the near post was misjudged by Silva before the ball ricochetted in off his chest.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.