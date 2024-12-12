‘Largest clemency’: Biden commutes sentences of 1,500 people

Washington, Dec 12 (IANS) President Joe Biden on Thursday commuted sentences of nearly 1,500 people and pardoned 39 convicts of non-violent crimes, making it the largest grant of clemency in a single day in modern U.S. history.

“America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances,” said Biden.

He added that as President, he has the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offences.

“That is why, today, I am pardoning 39 people who have shown successful rehabilitation and have shown commitment to making their communities stronger and safer. I am also commuting the sentences of nearly 1,500 people who are serving long prison sentences – many of whom would receive lower sentences if charged under today’s laws, policies, and practices,” the President said.

The commutation recipients mostly included those placed in home confinement during the Covid-19 pandemic, those pardoned were people convicted of non-violent crimes such as marijuana possession. A pardon wipes out a conviction. A commutation leaves the convict guilty but reduces or ends the punishment.

President Biden had pardoned his son Hunter Biden a few weeks ago for his conviction on charges of gun law violation and tax evasion.

Biden still has 40 days left of his term and the White House said more such actions are expected.

“While today’s announcement marks important progress, there is more to come. President Biden will continue to review clemency petitions and deliver criminal justice reform in a manner that advances equity and justice, promotes public safety, supports rehabilitation and reentry, and provides meaningful second chances,” the White House said.

It added that these actions build on the President’s record of criminal justice reform.

The White House added that the President has issued more sentence commutations at this point in his presidency than any of his recent predecessors at the same point in their first terms.

“He is also the first President ever to issue categorical pardons to individuals convicted of simple use and possession of marijuana, and to former LGBTQI+ service members convicted of private conduct because of their sexual orientation,” the White House said.

The White House added that in the coming weeks, the President will take additional steps to provide meaningful second chances and continue to review additional pardons and commutations.

