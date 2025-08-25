Laos works to improve rehabilitation care

Vientiane, Aug 25 (IANS) Laos' Ministry of Health is partnering with development partners to improve access to rehabilitation services and strengthen the capacity of healthcare providers in Laos.

The initiative aims to improve access to rehabilitation medical services and strengthen the capacity of healthcare personnel in Laos, with a particular focus on the rehabilitation medicine center in northern Laos' Oudomxay province, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The project will provide free, high-quality services to people with disabilities, invalids, and the elderly across the northern provinces, according to a report from the ministry's Center of Information and Education for Health on Monday.

The project also aims to enhance the skills and expertise of rehabilitation medical personnel, upgrade infrastructure at both the central rehabilitation medicine center and its provincial branches to meet safety standards, and equip facilities with modern medical and production equipment.

Earlier on August 14, Lao officials and stakeholders convened to review the implementation of the Poverty Reduction through Safe Migration, Skills Development, and Enhanced Job Placement (PROMISE) project, and to discuss future strategies for improving the management and protection of migrant workers' rights.

The meeting was held in Lao capital Vientiane, providing an opportunity to review the project's progress and discuss strategic directions to further strengthen support for migrant workers, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare on Friday.

The PROMISE is a regional project implemented from 2021 to 2025 across Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand. It aims to remove barriers faced by migrant workers, employers, and communities, contributing to poverty reduction while supporting economic recovery and growth.

The project focuses on ensuring access to skills development, self-employment, and stable job opportunities, especially for female migrant workers.

Laos' Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare continues its efforts to manage and protect the rights of migrant workers through various legislative measures, including revisions to the Employment Law.

In addition, the government is working to improve the domestic employment situation by raising the minimum wage, expanding access to vocational training, and creating job opportunities for returning migrant workers.

