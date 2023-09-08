Lanning to miss home series against West Indies, Healy continues to captain Australia

Melbourne, Sep 8 (IANS) Regular skipper Meg Lanning will not return for Australia's T20I and ODI Series against the West Indies next month with Alyssa Healy once again leading the side with the support of all-rounder Tahlia McGrath as vice-captain as Australia on Friday announced a 13-player squad for white ball series against Caribbean side.

Melbourne, Sep 8 (IANS) Meg Lanning will not return for Australia's T20I and ODI Series against the West Indies next month with Alyssa Healy once again leading the side with the support of all-rounder Tahlia McGrath as vice-captain as Australia on Friday announced a 13-player squad for white ball series against the Caribbean side.

Lanning was ruled out of the Ashes in May and then missed the subsequent ODI series in Ireland due to medical reasons and remains unavailable for selection as determined by Cricket Australia’s medical team.

Healy returned as captain having recovered from the broken finger that kept her out of Australia's last ODI against Ireland in August. Ellyse Perry also missed the last ODI against Ireland due to knee injury, but has been named to return.

"Healy (finger injury) and Ellyse Perry (knee injury) both missed the third ODI against Ireland due to injury but are expected to be fully available for the West Indies series. Meg Lanning remains unavailable for selection as determined by Cricket Australia’s medical team," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Australian Women’s Team Doctor, Dr Pip Inge said: "Meg is progressing well but remains unavailable for competitive cricket. No date has been set for Meg’s return to play, however, we anticipate a gradual return through domestic cricket.

"CA medical staff will continue to work closely with Meg and an update on her availability will be providedinduecourse."

The back-to-back series will be played across Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne beginning with the first T20I at North Sydney Oval on October 1.

It is the first time the reigning world champions will be in action on home soil since the 2023 T20 World Cup triumph and Women’s Ashes retention.

The only change to the squad between formats is the addition of Alana King for the ODIs, who comes in for batter Grace Harris at the conclusion of the T20Is.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20Is only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King (ODIs only), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

T20I series schedule:

First T20: October 1, Sydney

Second T20: October 2, Sydney

Third T20: October 5, Brisbane

ODI series schedule:

First ODI: October 8, Brisbane

Second ODI: October 12, Melbourne

First ODI: October 14, Melbourne

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.