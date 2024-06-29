Landslide kills 2, injures 6 in Afghanistan

Kabul, June 29 (IANS) At least two people were killed and six others injured as a landslide hit a village in north Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, local media reported on Saturday.

The natural disaster happened late Friday in the province's Yamgan district when the landslide swept through a residential house, state-run media Bakhtar News Agency reported.

Additionally, the natural disaster also damaged 16 residential houses in the region, reports Xinhua news agency.

People in remote areas of Afghanistan mostly inhabit mud houses, which are vulnerable to natural disasters, including downpours, snowfall and earthquakes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.