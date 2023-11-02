'Landmines kill 264 civilians in Ukraine'

Kiev, Nov 2 (IANS) At least 264 civilians have been killed in landmine-related explosions in Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia, a specialized formation of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has said.

Since February 2022, at least 561 landmine incidents have occurred in Ukraine, also injuring 571 others, the State Special Transport Service said on Facebook on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Most of the incidents happened on farmland fields, roads, yards and forests, it said.

According to the Ukrainian government, about 174,000 square km of the country's territory is potentially littered with landmines and other unexploded ordnance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.