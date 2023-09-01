Landmine blast kills child in Afghanistan

Sari Pul (Afghanistan), Sep 1 (IANS) One child was killed as a landmine left over from past wars went off in north Afghanistan's Sari Pul province, said a statement of the provincial police headquarters on Friday.

A group of children found a toy-like device in Sayad district of Sari Pul province on Thursday evening and played with it. The device exploded, killing a child on the spot, the statement added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Afghanistan is one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in the world as dozens of people, mostly children, are killed and maimed every month due to blasts of unexploded ordnances left over from the past four decades of wars and civil strife.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.