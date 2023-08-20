La Liga: Bellingham on target again for Real; Athletic Club also win (Round-up)

Madrid, Aug 20 (IANS) England star Jude Bellingham scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to win 3-1 away to Almeria in the second round of action in the Spanish La Liga.

The home side took the lead in the third minute on Saturday evening with a header from Sergio Arribas, with the player, who has just joined Almeria from Madrid showing his former club may have made a mistake.

Bellingham levelled midway in the 19th minute after the VAR gave the goal as good after he used his shoulder to control the ball and shot home, reports Xinhua.

Bellingham finished his brace with a header in the second half following a Toni Kroos cross and Vinicius Jr added a third with a shot that took a slight deflection on its way to goal.

Athletic Club Bilbao recovered from last week's defeat to Real Madrid with a 2-0 win away to Osasuna thanks to first-half goals from Inaki Williams and Gorka Guruzeta, both of which came from passes from Nico Williams.

Osasuna pressed hard in the second half and Athletic were down to 10 men on the hour when Oihan Sancet was sent off for a second yellow card.

The visitors defended well and with keeper, Unai Simon making some excellent saves, held on for a deserved win.

Ander Barrenetxea's 22nd-minute header looked as if it was going to give Real Sociedad their first win of the season as they faced Rafa Benitez's Celta Vigo in the Reale Arena, but Oscar Mingueza's close-range finish in the fourth minute of injury time saved a late point for the visitors and left the home team with two draws from first two matches played.

Both sides had chances in an entertaining game in San Sebastian, with Celta showing an improvement under the experienced former Liverpool and Valencia boss.

In Friday night's games, Gerard Moreno's close-range finish gave Villarreal a 1-0 win away to Mallorca to help his side recover from last weekend's defeat to Betis, while Pepelu's goal for Valencia allowed Ruben Baraja's side to maintain their 100 per cent start to the campaign with a 1-0 win at home to newly promoted Las Palmas.

