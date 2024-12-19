Kurdish-led forces accuse Turkey of escalation near border, urge residents to take up arms

Damascus, Dec 19 (IANS) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Thursday accused Turkish troops and allied factions of escalating attacks near Syria's border city of Kobani.

The SDF said in a statement that Turkish forces and their "mercenaries" launched a full-scale assault Wednesday on the southern outskirts of Kobani, specifically near the Tishreen Dam area.

The group added its fighters repelled the attackers by nightfall, but Turkish drones and artillery continued to strike various parts of Kobani. In addition, Turkish military reinforcements, including tanks and armored vehicles, were said to be massing along Syria's northern border.

The SDF emphasised its support for recent US-led de-escalation efforts and the positive stance adopted at the Aqaba meeting, which was held on December 14 with a focus on efforts to halt combat operations in Syria.

The militia, however, called on the global community to take a "clearer and firmer" position against Turkish escalation, urging Arab states and concerned nations to denounce what it termed "an ongoing campaign to seize Syrian territory."

"We do not seek further conflict, but we will not hesitate to defend our people and our land," the militia warned, Xinhua news agency reported.

The SDF also encouraged residents in Kobani to arm themselves and form a united front against any invasion attempts.

"Every village and corner of Kobani can become a fortress of resistance," it said, warning there would be no "picnic" for any invading force.

Ankara has long viewed the SDF group with suspicion due to its links to Kurdish militants inside Turkey.

