K'taka elections: AIADMK withdraws candidate from Pulikeshi Nagar

Chennai, April 24 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary K. Palaniswami on Monday announced that the party candidate for the Pulikeshni Nagar constituency in Karnataka for the May 10 Assembly elections has withdrawn his candidature.

AIADMK candidate, D. Anbarasan withdrew after a request from the BJP national leadership in New Delhi, he said in a statement.

Sources in AIADMK told IANS that senior BJP leaders had called Palaniswami directly and requested him to withdraw the AIADMK candidate, pitted against the BJP, in a constituency that has a good presence of Tamil voters.

