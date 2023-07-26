K'taka: Cong, BJP spar over filming in restroom matter

Bengaluru, July 26 (IANS) The issue of recording a video of Hindu girl students by three Muslim female students in the restroom of a college in Karnataka's Udupi has created a flutter in the state's political arena with the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP coming to loggerheads.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara termed the matter "a small incident", stirring a controversy.

Hindu activists and BJP have criticised him for his remarks.

"Why is the incident being given political colours? The college principal and administration are there to look into the matter. The BJP should stop carrying out politics over the matter. Have these kinds of similar incidents not taken place earlier in colleges?" Parameshwara said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, refused to comment on the filming issue.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Home Minister's remarks, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that filming the girl students was a despicable act.

"The Home Minister is claiming that it is a small incident. There is an attempt to hush up the case. Have the students tendered apologies just like that? Without any development, the college management suspended the students?" Bommai questioned.

"The woman activist (Rashmi Samant) has spoken the truth and we are with her. What's wrong in telling the truth? There is no law and order and administration in the state," he said.

