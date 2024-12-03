Kremlin says Ukraine's full NATO membership to be 'unacceptable'

Moscow, Dec 3 (IANS) The potential decision to grant Ukraine full NATO membership will be "unacceptable" for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Commenting on media reports about Ukraine seeking a full membership guarantee from NATO, Peskov said such moves are "in absolute contrast to our thesis on the indivisibility of security," adding that the security of one country should not come at the expense of another.

The spokesperson noted that such a development would be a "threatening event" for Russia and would not eliminate the root causes of the current conflicts, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian news outlet European Pravda reported that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry conveyed to the NATO foreign ministers' meeting that full NATO membership is the only real guarantee of security for Kiev, and would serve as a deterrent to "further Russian aggression" against Ukraine and other states.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.