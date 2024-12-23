Kremlin says gas supplies to Europe 'difficult' as Ukraine transit deal nears end

Moscow, Dec 23 (IANS) The transit of Russian gas to European countries is currently "very difficult" and requires attention, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov made the remarks after a meeting between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Sunday where the parties discussed the transit of Russian gas as Ukraine declined to renew a gas transit deal with Russia.

"You have heard the statement from the Ukrainian side, and you know about the position of those European countries that continue to buy Russian gas and that consider it necessary for the normal operation of their economies," Peskov said, noting it is a very complicated situation that requires attention, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday at a European Union Summit that he will not extend Ukraine's five-year gas transportation deal with Russia, which expires at the end of 2024.

The move has raised concern for Slovakia, which has a long-term contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom. Although Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to continue supplying gas to the West and to Slovakia, Fico said this was "practically impossible" once the gas transit agreement expires at the end of the year.

The meeting between Putin and Fico planned several days ago, and the two leaders held talks in a one-on-one meeting, Peskov said.

Meanwhile, according to Fico, the meeting was a reaction to Zelensky, who said Thursday at a European Union summit in Brussels that he was against any transit of gas through Ukraine to Slovakia.

Top EU officials were informed about the trip and its purpose on Friday, Fico said.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has confirmed that his country will halt the transit of Russian gas through its territory starting January 1, 2025.

The resumption of gas transit would be only possible at the request of the European Commission and if Ukraine transports non-Russian gas, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Friday, citing Shmyhal.

Notably, Ukraine used to be a key transit route for Russian gas supplies to Europe.

Slovakia, which has a long-term contract with Russian giant Gazprom, has been trying to keep receiving gas through Ukraine, saying buying elsewhere would cost it 220 million euros ($229 million) more in transit expenses.

