Thug Life OTT Release: Kamal Haasan Pulls off the Impossible; Movie to Stream From This Date on Netflix

For a long time, OTT giants like Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar have released South Indian movies four weeks after their theatrical release. Such an arrangement has been the norm for a long time, and it has been difficult for producers to change it despite the movie being a blockbuster. Initially, Retro makers announced that they were planning to release the movie on OTT eight weeks after the theatrical release, but owing to the lukewarm response for Suriya's film, Retro has now changed its streaming date.

The Karthik Subbaraj film will most likely release either in the last week of May or in the first week of June, sticking to the typical four-week window. Just when people thought it was impossible for high-budgeted South Indian movies to push the streaming release even by a week owing to the high-priced non-theatrical deals with OTT platforms, Kamal Haasan announced heartwarming news.

Kamal Haasan revealed during the promotion of Thug Life that his movie with Mani Ratnam was the first to take advantage of the opportunity for a streaming release. It was one of the first South Indian movies to opt for streaming eight weeks after its theatrical release. The actor said it was a plan with Netflix, not a negotiation, to help the industry thrive.

Thug Life OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Movie

Now, it's intriguing to see what Thug Life's fate will be. The success of Thug Life hinges on its box office performance, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where it marks the first collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after nearly four decades. If the movie receives positive word of mouth and gains praise from audiences both outside Tamil Nadu and internationally, Netflix will wait to release the film on its platform until eight weeks later.

But if Thug Life fails to meet expectations at the box office, then the OTT giant might change the streaming date from eight weeks to four weeks. As the movie is releasing on June 5th, Thug Life's streaming release will be somewhere in the last week of July or in the first week of August.

If it's the four-week window, Thug Life's OTT release will be in the first week of July.