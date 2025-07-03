Nayanthara Divorce Rumors with Vignesh Shivan: Fake or Real?

South Indian superstar Nayanthara's married life with director Vignesh Shivan has been one of the most talked about and loved topics in the Tamil cinema industry. Nayanthara and Vignesh managed to keep their personal lives private, and it's not until recently that they started posting their sons' photos on Instagram.

Recently, an edited photo of Nayanthara's Instagram story started doing the rounds. Social media users are spreading fake news, circulating a text that appears to be a subtle jab at Nayanthara's husband, Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan Divorce Rumours

"Marriage is a mistake when you get married to a stupid guy. You do not have to take responsibility for your husband's actions because men generally won't grow up."

This message has been circulating on social media, suggesting that Nayanthara herself posted it. However, the situation has clearly changed, and the couple's marriage remains trouble-free.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are busy doing multiple projects on their own. While Vignesh is currently shooting LIK (Love Insurance Kompany) with Pradeep Ranganathan, Nayanthara is busy with Anil Ravipudi's film starring Chiranjeevi. Also, photos of the couple's kids are doing the rounds on social media.

Nayanthara and Vignesh recently visited a temple with their two sons, and the pictures from this visit are going viral among fans.