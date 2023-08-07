Jailer First Review Out

Superstar Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Jailer. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 10 August 2023. The film's trailer received a lukewarm response from all quarters. Just two days are left for the film to hit the big screens. The first review of Jailer is out. It is shared by film critic Umair Sandhu.

He tweeted, "First Review #Jailer: Typical Action Saga with stupid stunts by Grandpa #Rajinikanth. He is looking worst in movie. Boring Black Comedy Story & Screenplay. Action Scenes are well executed. But Direction is not upto the mark. Tamannaah looking so aged as Sex symbol."

Take a look at the tweet:

Jailer is directed by Nelson. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, and Tamannaah Bhatia are also part of the film.

They are going to appear in prominent roles. Rajinikanth, Tamaannaah's Kaavaala song has become rage with the audience. Most of the fans are desperately waiting to watch the song in the film.

