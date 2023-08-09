Jailer First Day Collection Prediction

Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer is gearing up for theatrical release this Thursday. Jailer is carrying high hopes for the biggest opening at the box office. Rajinikanth is returning to the big screen after two years.

Jailer boasts stellar cast of Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, Mohanlal as Mathew, Shiva Rajkumar as Narasimha, and Ramya Krishnan as Muthuvel's wife. Apart from these, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Naga Babu, Yogi Babu, Kishore, and Billy Muralee will also appear in significant roles.

Movie buffs have more reasons to watch Jailer other than Rajinikanth. According to reports, the bookings for Jailer in the USA and other parts of the globe have been promising right from the start.

Jailer is expected to collect $1 million mark only from the premiers alone. The film would register double digital figure and could gross Rs 20 cr on the opening day at the domestic box office. We are damn sure that Jailer is all set to have a record opening for the superstar.

Jailer's premieres will be held tonight in North America. The film is directed by Nelson. Jailer is scheduled to release in theatres on 10 August, 2023. Keep watching this space for Jailer review and box office collections.

