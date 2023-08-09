Rajinikanth's Jailer Beats Mani Ratnam's PS2: Deets Inside

Superstar Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Jailer' on August 10. The bookings for the movie have been fantastic so far, especially in the US. Jailer has already surpassed Ponniyin Selvan 2 with advance booking sales. The film is likely to become the highest-grossing film of this year.

Jailer has collected $952,210 from pre-sales in the US in terms of gross. The Nelson-directed movie is all set to lock horns with Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar at the Telugu box office. But it is dominating Bholaa Shankar on foreign shores.

The film has an ensemble cast including Sunil, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in significant roles.

Jailer's premiers will be held today in North America and other foreign countries.

Also Read: Jailer First Day Collection Prediction