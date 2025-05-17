Ajith Kumar's Shocking Weight Transformation: Lost 42 Kgs in 8 Months!

South Indian superstar Ajith Kumar has scored a blockbuster with his latest release, Good Bad Ugly. Directed by die-hard Ajith fan Adhik Ravichandran, the movie aimed solely to impress Ajith's fans, and it successfully achieved this goal. The whole movie was just a tribute to Ajith's swag, his style, and references to his old movies.

If fans expect Ajith to sign back-to-back films after the massive success of Good Bad Ugly, they are mistaken. Ajith has mentioned time and again that his passion right now is racing, and he has put in tremendous physical effort to be fit for racing.

In a recent interview, Ajith mentioned that he had lost weight while focusing on his racing passion. 42 kilos in eight months to stay fit. Even as a racer, there was no stopping Ajith as he managed to win races for his team. Ajith's fans follow him everywhere, even when he travels around the world, making their presence felt on the racetrack.

On the other hand, Ajith has announced the launch of his next movie in November. Ajith has not yet revealed more details about the project, but it's highly likely that he will collaborate with one of his past directors. It remains an exciting mystery for fans as to whom Ajith will pick to do his next film.