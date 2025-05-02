Ajith Kumar Sparks Storm: Hints at Quitting Cinema

Kollywood actor Ajith is probably the first or the only actor who consciously attempts to shed his image and refuses to use his stardom for PR. If he had done the same, he would have had giant blockbusters in his name by now. He even refused to allow his fans to call him "Thala" (there is a fantastic bit in one of Good Bad Ugly's songs on this). Now, he fully concentrates on racing and has made it clear that he will produce movies as a side project.

Two films of Ajith made their way to the theaters in a span of a couple of months, and it was Good Bad Ugly that ended up being a clean hit for the Tamil cinema industry in 2025. Good Bad Ugly also emerged as the highest-grossing movie in Ajith Kumar's career.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly is purely a fanboy paying tribute to his movie idol. No story. No logic. Ajith effortlessly carried out a series of well-executed, nostalgia-driven, massy sequences. After the success of Good Bad Ugly, Ajith quietly went back to his racing gig and was recently seen at the IPL match between CSK and SRH.

The actor also gave a rare and full-fledged interview to a media house, where he talked at length about how well he is balancing cinema with his passion. It was during this interaction that Ajith made a disappointing update for fans. Speaking about his future at the cinemas, Ajith has revealed that he might stop acting all of a sudden.

Even though he has no such interest in quitting movies now, he opined that there will be a point he might be forced to quit acting to focus on something else. Similar to how he's doing now, Ajith will look to balance between his movies and his racing career.

The actor, who has made acting his life for more than two decades, reveals his zen-like mindset. Ajith feels content and grateful to be alive each day when he wakes up, which is why he wants to live every moment to the fullest.