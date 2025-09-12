Aamir Khan-Lokesh Kanagaraj Fallout Rumors: Kaithi 2 the Only Hope?

One of Indian cinema’s most anticipated collaborations, Aamir Khan’s superhero film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, appears to have fallen apart. According to insider reports, Aamir Khan has walked away from the project. The root cause was a fundamental clash over the scriptwriting process.

Sources say that Aamir prefers having the entire screenplay locked down before shooting begins. Lokesh Kanagaraj, on the other hand, favors a more fluid creative approach, with the draft evolving during production. This creative difference ultimately led Aamir to step back from the project, signaling that the superhero film has now been shelved indefinitely.

The fallout appears to be linked, at least in part, to how Aamir’s cameo in Coolie, also directed by Lokesh, was received. Aamir played a character named Dahaa, the head of a global criminal syndicate, appearing in Coolie’s final act. While the role generated buzz, the response was mixed at best. Critics and fans on social media described the cameo as poorly written, underwhelming, and even laughable. Some viewers went so far as to say that the role felt like a waste of Aamir’s talent and screen presence, damaging the momentum for his next collaboration with the director.

What's next for Lokesh Kanagaraj?

The setback in Coolie now seems to have rippled into the larger superhero venture. Analysts suggest that the lukewarm feedback diminished Aamir’s confidence in the project’s creative direction. Without shared trust in the script structure and execution, the collaboration became untenable.

For fans, this is a major letdown. Aamir’s presence promised wide appeal, and Lokesh’s style brought cinematic flair. Their first collaboration ended early with Coolie, yet a full-length film was expected to solidify a working relationship. Now, with that film shelved, the future remains uncertain.

Looking ahead, Kaithi 2 is shaping up as the perfect redemption opportunity for Lokesh Kanagaraj. The sequel to his breakout hit carries high expectations and a loyal fan base, allowing him to channel his energy into a story world that he knows intimately. A strong showing with Kaithi 2 could not only restore faith in his storytelling but also reaffirm his reputation as one of Indian cinema’s most reliable action filmmakers.