Kolkata Thunder Strikers unveiled as first team for inaugural Women's Handball League

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Kolkata Thunder Strikers (KTS) introduced as a franchise team for the inaugural Women’s Handball League (WHL), which will kick off early next year.

Kolkata Thunder Strikers (KTS) is one of the six teams in India’s inaugural women’s handball championship. The team will host training camps, organise school tournaments, and engage the community through outreach programs, social media, and fan-focused events.

The Kolkata Thunder Strikers, owned by Kasturi Mitra -- a first-generation entrepreneur, aim to take sports to the next level in West Bengal and Eastern India.

Organised under the auspices of the South Asian Handball Federation, the Asian Handball Federation, and supported by the Handball Association of India, the Women’s Handball League is a platform aimed at growing the sport in India. They will soon announce the remaining five teams as well.

Priya Jain, executive director of Pavna Industries and director of Pavna Sports Venture, welcomed the Kolkata outfit to the league.

"We are delighted to welcome the Kolkata Thunder Strikers to the Women’s Handball League. Representing one of India’s most fervent sporting regions, KTS is set to tap into a deep well of talent and forge a strong connection with the vibrant and passionate sporting cultural scene of West Bengal," said Jain.

"Their presence will not only enhance the competitive edge of the league but also bring a new level of excitement and intensity to the matches. We eagerly anticipate seeing them inspire future athletes and play a pivotal role in the growth of women’s handball across India."

Speaking about their entry into the league, Kasturi Mitra, owner of KTS, said, "We are deeply committed to promote women's sports and contribute to advancing handball in India. Our focus goes beyond building a competitive team. We aim to create opportunities for young athletes and help the sport grow at every level. Our objective is to revive multi-sports culture in West Bengal, which at one point of time boasted of a strong presence of handball.

"Off the court, we’re excited to engage with the community and cultivate a passionate fan base that shares our love for handball and help build an ecosystem for the game across India."

