KKFI empowers Kho Kho’s global growth with intensive training program for coaches, officials

Gurugram, June 3 (IANS) Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), under the aegis of the International Kho Kho Federation (IKKF), is conducting an Advanced Level III-A Training Course for coaches and technical officials from around the world to empower sport's global growth and enhance its scientific and technical foundation.

The course commenced on June 2 at the Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tercentenary (SGT) University, Budhera and will continue till June 15. The training sessions for coaches are scheduled from June 2 to June 11, followed by the sessions for technical officials from June 12 to June 15.

This intensive program brings together nearly 20 international coaches and officials representing Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Iran, Australia, England, Korea, and Malaysia, alongside 50 coaches and 65 technical officials from across India.

The Advanced Level III-A Training course has been designed to address both technical excellence and holistic development in the sport. Over two weeks, participants will engage with a wide range of subjects including biomechanics and movement analysis, autogenic training for recovery, introduction of sports science in Kho Kho, awareness about doping in sports, sports psychology, scientific gazettes in sport and the latest rules and regulations set by IKKF.

In some of the major sessions during this course period, participants will explore key components shaping the modern game on June 5, such as Sports Science in Kho Kho by Dr Pooja Bhati, Awareness about Doping in Sports by Dr Vikas Tyagi and Dr Anurag and Training of Attackers by renowned coach Dr H. V. Nataraj. The day will also feature an early morning physical fitness session led by Ashwani Sharma.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Sudhanshu Mittal, president of KKFI said, “This course reflects our commitment to preparing a new generation of coaches and technical officials who are equipped with the knowledge, tools, and international exposure to take Kho Kho to the next level in the global stage. As the sport integrates science and technology in all dimensions—from mat-based play to the Decision Review System -developing human capital is key to sustaining its global growth.”

The advanced Level III-A Training Course for coaches will conclude on June 11 with a practical examination followed by a closing session, reflecting on the two-week training and highlighting key takeaways for coaches before the technical officials' segment begins.

Over the past few years, Kho Kho has evolved from a traditional Indian sport into a fast-paced, professionally managed discipline. The adoption of advanced playing infrastructure, the introduction of the ‘Wazir’ role to enhance dynamism, and the integration of sports science and data-driven coaching have elevated the sport’s appeal on the international stage.

This course serves as a crucial step in aligning coaching and officiating standards with the sport’s modern format and global aspirations.

