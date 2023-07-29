Kim Jong-un meets Chinese delegation after armistice anniversary

Seoul, July 29 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met a Chinese delegation, a day after commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, Pyongyang's state media reported on Saturday.

During Friday's meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing their bilateral relations, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The Chinese party-government delegation arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday to attend anniversary celebrations held the following day, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Led by Li Hongzhong, a member of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo, the delegation was one of the first foreign groups to visit Pyongyang since North Korea implemented border lockdowns due to Covid-19 in early 2020, alongside a Russian delegation.

Kim met the Russian delegation on Wednesday.

On Friday, Kim expressed gratitude to China for its help during the Korean War and said North Korea will always remember the significant contributions made during its "most difficult period", according to the KCNA.

Kim also voiced his appreciation to Chinese President Xi Jinping for sending the delegation and a personal letter.

However, the content of the letter was not disclosed.

After the meeting, Kim also held a reception with the Chinese delegation, where his powerful sister Yo-jong and Li made speeches, according to the KCNA report.

