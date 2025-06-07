As kids, we understood Lord’s history and how well Australia embraces it, says Hayden

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden believes the Pat Cummins-led side will benefit from embracing and understanding the history of the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, something which he feels will keep them in good stead against South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 final, starting on June 11.

In the 40 Tests Australia have played at Lord’s from 1884 to 2023, they have emerged victorious 18 times while losing on seven occasions, and 15 games ended in a draw. Their win-loss ratio at the historic venue stands at 2.571.

Australia will be aiming to defend the WTC crown they won at The Oval in 2023 during the one-off title clash against South Africa at Lord’s from June 11-15.

“It's a great dynamic position to have is coming into just one test, and that's why I think experience is really key,” said Hayden on Star Sports on Saturday.

“Guys knowing each other's games really well, knowing the venue well, you know, sort of almost getting back into the driving seat of your vehicle and not having to change or alter the line-up because someone else has been in it. Yeah, just all those sorts of comfort zones, plus I think the connection that Australia naturally has to the home of cricket.

“I mean, when you think about the famous tussles with England and Australia, you straight away probably go to two venues, Boxing Day in Melbourne and Lord's in England. I guess from a young age, as kids, we've always kind of been brought up understanding how special that venue is, how much history it has, and embracing that as something that Australia does very well," he added.

Lord’s is also the third England venue to host the WTC finals after the Rose Bowl in Southampton and The Oval. The iconic cricket venue is also scheduled to host the third England-India Test from July 10-14.

