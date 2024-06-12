Kerala: RJD unhappy with LDF over seat sharing after JD-S supports NDA

Thiruvananthapuram, June 12 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Kerala unit has expressed its discontent with the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) over the seat-sharing after the JD-S aligned itself with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

“JD-S supported the NDA at the Centre while they are in alliance with LDF in Kerala. They (JD-S) also have a nominee in the Pinarayi Vijayan’s Cabinet. Despite giving all the support to Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF, we (RJD) have been always left out of Cabinet berths in Kerala,” Kerala RJD Chief and former Rajya Sabha member M.V. Shreyams Kumar told media persons.

He said that RJD was invited to join the LDF and we obliged the CPI-M but we are being given no consideration now.

“Several times we have taken up the Cabinet berth issue with the LDF leadership but they have not paid heed to our demands,” Kumar said.

He said that the RJD workers are depressed but they will not walk out of the LDF alliance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.